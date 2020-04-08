Everybody is talking about VALORANT Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

VALORANT took over the internet on Tuesday as the closed beta for Riot Games' newest game launched on Tuesday. Here's some of the best that we overheard and saw. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Everybody is talking about VALORANT https://t.co/hhiGQUX7kP ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/BlHjmNfqdA 1 minute ago Louis RT @ESPN_Esports: It’s safe to say @PlayVALORANT has taken the internet by storm. Here are some of the best clips and what we’ve overheard… 3 minutes ago Elisa So, Everybody is talking about VALORANT https://t.co/NoPUJMDsGs https://t.co/KYDZjlE3eY 17 minutes ago oll Looks Like Apex with a Buy Phase: Everybody is talking about VALORANT https://t.co/DcKYNsLgjj via @ESPN App https://t.co/aoT6aWsu9p 33 minutes ago ㅤ @null Everybody is talking about VALORANT VALORANT took over the internet on Tuesday a https://t.co/kvhlq7FBlm 43 minutes ago