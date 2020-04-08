Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > England and Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves in hospital

England and Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Independent Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The 80-year-old World Cup winner has the record for most top flight goals in English football
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

First UK hotel to open as recovery hospital during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

First UK hotel to open as recovery hospital during coronavirus pandemic

Best Western Hotel Rembrandt in Weymouth, southern England will be the first in the UK to be turned into a discharge hospital during the coronavirus crisis. The hotel will offer 31 beds from Monday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published
Quadriplegic man cycles 250 miles using motorised quad bike steered by his chin [Video]

Quadriplegic man cycles 250 miles using motorised quad bike steered by his chin

A quadriplegic man has cycled 250 miles across Kenya using a motorised quad bike - that he steered by using his CHIN. Inspirational Andy Walker MBE, who was paralysed in a diving accident in 2006, took..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Tottenham and England great Greaves in hospital

Tottenham Hotspur and England great Jimmy Greaves is being treated in hospital, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.
News24

Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospital

England, Tottenham and Chelsea great Jimmy Greaves is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeraldPE

HeraldLIVE Tottenham Hotspur and England great Jimmy Greaves is being treated in hospital, the Premier League club announced o… https://t.co/A8J4VMMFjy 35 minutes ago

MadThundaBanton

Thunda Banton RT @itvlondon: England, Tottenham and Chelsea great Jimmy Greaves being treated in hospital https://t.co/tlLLirZgD5 https://t.co/ny3OuFr3ft 39 minutes ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @SteveBrookesMBE: #FOOTBALL Jimmy Greaves: England and Tottenham great in hospital with &apos;unspecified illness&apos; https://t.co/oeD… 57 minutes ago

mrjintheuk

Mr J in the UK To the great #JimmyGreaves (@jimmy_greaves), Tottenham Hotspur's highest ever goalscorer (266 goals), the highest g… https://t.co/NKwjMFpufV 1 hour ago

shellnik92

michellecook RT @maximjkelly: Sending best wishes to Jimmy Greaves - Tottenham’s greatest ever goal scorer #COYS England and Spurs great in hospital h… 1 hour ago

itvlondon

ITV London England, Tottenham and Chelsea great Jimmy Greaves being treated in hospital https://t.co/tlLLirZgD5 https://t.co/ny3OuFr3ft 1 hour ago

serenam22180557

serenam🐾🦊🍄🐲 RT @IndyFootball: England and Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves in hospital with 'unspecified illness' https://t.co/wsCp38NO6l 1 hour ago

maximjkelly

Maxim Kelly Sending best wishes to Jimmy Greaves - Tottenham’s greatest ever goal scorer #COYS England and Spurs great in hos… https://t.co/C7sRL9nRZ7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.