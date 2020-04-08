Man United star sends heartfelt message to Man City boss Pep Guardiola Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to send his condolences to Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City manager’s mother died with coronavirus on Monday. Manchester City announced the sad news on their Twitter feed on Monday after learning that Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother Dolors Sala Carrio had passed away following a positive test for Covid-19. The defending […]



The post Man United star sends heartfelt message to Man City boss Pep Guardiola appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Pep Guardiola’s mother dies aged 82 after contracting coronavirus 00:38 The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed. City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona. “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time... You Might Like

Tweets about this