Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnTur63967925

John Turner RT @Reuters: Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living https://t.co/qAsNE0EUe4 https://t.co/A5XbzqtCy7 6 minutes ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/W1KTW0wvAz 22 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living https://t.co/qAsNE0EUe4 https://t.co/A5XbzqtCy7 33 minutes ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living https://t.co/xy5EIyIICL https://t.co/yKAgyzDW6O 33 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living https://t.co/0YhwqINy0e ⟶ via… https://t.co/xKXh34WEQO 51 minutes ago

worldsprtstar

World Sports Stars Coronavirus COVID-19: Serena Williams' coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living… https://t.co/YJa7pmyDBB 1 hour ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way… https://t.co/XXDXOV2p13 1 hour ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Serena’s coach says ‘revolting’ that players can’t make a living https://t.co/TMkaBy2lIs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.