I'd love to win a Test series in India: Steve Smith Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes India is one of the toughest places to play Test cricket and winning a five-day format series in the country is a major career goal for him. "I would love to win a Test series in India," Smith told New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by inaugural IPL champions... 👓 View full article

