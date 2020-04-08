Global  

I'd love to win a Test series in India: Steve Smith

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes India is one of the toughest places to play Test cricket and winning a five-day format series in the country is a major career goal for him. "I would love to win a Test series in India," Smith told New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by inaugural IPL champions...
