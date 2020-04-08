IPL possible if normalcy returns by October: Nehra Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Former India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes there is a possibility of the IPL taking place in the last quarter of the year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control worldwide by the month of October. 👓 View full article

