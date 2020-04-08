Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL possible if normalcy returns by October: Nehra

IPL possible if normalcy returns by October: Nehra

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Former India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes there is a possibility of the IPL taking place in the last quarter of the year, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control worldwide by the month of October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Somesh39202034

Somesh RT @PTI_News: IPL 2020 is 100 percent possible if normalcy returns by October: Former India pacer Ashish Nehra . #IPL 16 minutes ago

walaa_news

News Walaa IPL 2020 is 100 per cent possible if normalcy returns by October: Ashish Nehra https://t.co/EZXR44b9gT #cricketnews 19 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #IPL #CoronavirusPandemic #CautionYesPanicNo @IPL 2020 is possible if normalcy returns by October: Ashish Nehra🏏 The #IPL2… 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.