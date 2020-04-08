Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: Serena Williams' coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Zee News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Serena Williams` coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown.
