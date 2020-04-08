Return of the Jedi - Mile Jedinak now coaching at Aston Villa Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The veteran Aussie has been working with Aston Villa's academy prior to the coronavirus break, stepping into coaching after failing to find a new club. The veteran Aussie has been working with Aston Villa's academy prior to the coronavirus break, stepping into coaching after failing to find a new club. 👓 View full article

