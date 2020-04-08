Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Barry Hearn, founder of Matchroom Sport and the former Leyton Orient chairman, suffered a heart attack last weekend and returns home today, his son Eddie has revealed. In a post on Twitter, the younger Hearn wrote: “As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday… https://t.co/ujGGoy3kGI 11 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday https://t.co/AxGNeyDzVQ 17 minutes ago Oscar Miller Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday https://t.co/sA5wWkhlLj #boxing 22 minutes ago