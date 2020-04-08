Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday

Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Barry Hearn, founder of Matchroom Sport and the former Leyton Orient chairman, suffered a heart attack last weekend and returns home today, his son Eddie has revealed. In a post on Twitter, the younger Hearn wrote: “As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday… https://t.co/ujGGoy3kGI 11 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday https://t.co/AxGNeyDzVQ 17 minutes ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Eddie Hearn thanks NHS after revealing his father, Barry Hearn, suffered heart attack on Sunday https://t.co/sA5wWkhlLj #boxing 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.