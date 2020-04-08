Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UK PM Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' in ICU

UK PM Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' in ICU

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "clinically stable" in intensive care on Wednesday and responding to treatment for COVID-19 complications, amid questions about how key coronavirus crisis decisions would be made in his absence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK PM 'stable' after intensive care stay

UK PM 'stable' after intensive care stay 01:35

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the government's response to the accelerating outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NinetyFour___

Mwaomba RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Boris Johnson “remains clinically stable" in intensive care and "is responding to treatment”, says No 10. Great… 9 seconds ago

Girolata20

Bαttine RT @BBCNews: Boris Johnson “remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment”, says No 10 He remains in intensive care, receiving… 23 seconds ago

MICHOMOS

OLUWASEYI RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Downing Street says PM Boris Johnson is 'clinically stable and is responding to treatment' - but currently remains i… 2 minutes ago

MICHAELBERTAKIS

Michael Bertakis Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' and responding to treatment in intensive care https://t.co/RSTym3CYAR 4 minutes ago

TheRealGilClark

Gil Clark RT @Steven_Swinford: Boris Johnson is ‘clinically stable’ and ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care, No 10 says The Prime Minister’s… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.