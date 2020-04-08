UK PM Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "clinically stable" in intensive care on Wednesday and responding to treatment for COVID-19 complications, amid questions about how key coronavirus crisis decisions would be made in his absence.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mwaomba RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Boris Johnson “remains clinically stable" in intensive care and "is responding to treatment”, says No 10. Great… 9 seconds ago Bαttine RT @BBCNews: Boris Johnson “remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment”, says No 10 He remains in intensive care, receiving… 23 seconds ago OLUWASEYI RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Downing Street says PM Boris Johnson is 'clinically stable and is responding to treatment' - but currently remains i… 2 minutes ago Michael Bertakis Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' and responding to treatment in intensive care https://t.co/RSTym3CYAR 4 minutes ago Gil Clark RT @Steven_Swinford: Boris Johnson is ‘clinically stable’ and ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care, No 10 says The Prime Minister’s… 4 minutes ago