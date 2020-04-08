UK PM Boris Johnson 'clinically stable' in ICU

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "clinically stable" in intensive care on Wednesday and responding to treatment for COVID-19 complications, amid questions about how key coronavirus crisis decisions would be made in his absence.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the government's response to the accelerating outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.
