‘We haven’t even seen the best of Ben Stokes yet’, says Freddie Flintoff as England star is named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Andrew Flintoff says the best is still yet to come from Ben Stokes after the England all-rounder was crowned as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world. Stokes was announced the winner of the prestigious honours in the 2020 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, which was published on Thursday. The 28-year-old Durham ace is the first Englishman to […]
