New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told Howard Stern he didn't have any resentment that coach Bill Belichick didn't make him a Patriot for life.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Drake Widener RT @MikeReiss: News story: In two-hour interview on "The Howard Stern Show", Tom Brady said he has no resentment toward Bill Belichick that… 17 seconds ago Ankit Tomar Brady: No resentment toward Belichick over exit https://t.co/EXuEzlzGJ2 https://t.co/1KJX3LLTdm 1 minute ago dan comeau RT @WEEI: AUDIO: Dale & Keefe - Tom Brady tells Howard Stern there's no resentment toward Bill Belichick for not keeping him in New England… 11 minutes ago WEEI AUDIO: Dale & Keefe - Tom Brady tells Howard Stern there's no resentment toward Bill Belichick for not keeping him… https://t.co/lntiHNcW3J 35 minutes ago The Ryan Sports Report Brady: No resentment toward Belichick over exit https://t.co/JCDySU7akJ via @ESPN App https://t.co/VUPRGU8I7q 56 minutes ago Sports Rocks Brady: No resentment toward Belichick over exit https://t.co/fwta0KZQ1Z 57 minutes ago