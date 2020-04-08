Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms

Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms

ESPN Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Falcons introduced new uniforms for the first time in 17 years, going with a back-to-black theme.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KJohnstonmicdup

Kyle Johnston Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms https://t.co/CqsRyNNg69 2 minutes ago

newc88

Zac🌴🍻🍹 Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms - via @ESPN App https://t.co/yq8ojN8TIf 6 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NFL 🏈 Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms https://t.co/npitX6cDXt ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/15u0hlSQv6 11 minutes ago

TheSupertight1

Pearl Tongue Twista Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms https://t.co/gdtuSIgiBb via @ESPN App https://t.co/HcH8C3TZQx 11 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Back to black - Falcons break out new uniforms now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/pn4iGbsYxI https://t.co/jmJpZHBJJu 15 minutes ago

Needles56

Needles56 Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms https://t.co/jX49PytnrF 20 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms - via @ESPN App https://t.co/J4LVPCc0fE 41 minutes ago

jg4dawgs

Jerry Gentrup Back to black: Falcons break out new uniforms https://t.co/9VpZ2C8hmJ via @ESPN App https://t.co/FBGNgBUAhx 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.