Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admits to disobeying coronavirus guidelines and urges people to ‘play their part’ and follow government’s lockdown rules

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he disobeyed the government’s lockdown guidelines after he was spotted training with Tanguy Ndombele in a north London park. Mourinho was pictured doing a session with midfielder Ndombele on Hadley Common, where it is believed the pair were only working together despite an image seeming to show two other […] 👓 View full article

