Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admits to disobeying coronavirus guidelines and urges people to ‘play their part’ and follow government’s lockdown rules

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admits to disobeying coronavirus guidelines and urges people to ‘play their part’ and follow government’s lockdown rules

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted he disobeyed the government’s lockdown guidelines after he was spotted training with Tanguy Ndombele in a north London park. Mourinho was pictured doing a session with midfielder Ndombele on Hadley Common, where it is believed the pair were only working together despite an image seeming to show two other […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.