Marco Reus urges Jadon Sancho to snub Manchester United and develop game for ‘one or two years more’ at Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Marco Reus has urged Jadon Sancho to snub Manchester United and develop his game at Borussia Dortmund for ‘a year or two more’ before seeking a transfer away. Speculation has been rife about the future of the England star in recent months, with the Red Devils frontrunners to seal a big-money move for him in […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Two year old girl teaches her viewers how to do their make up 04:00 Watch the sweet moment a little girl arms herself with her grandma's makeup and films an adorable tutorial teaching others how to apply the products to their face. Priya Milner may only be two years old but is already a little superstar after she started modelling when she was just six months old....