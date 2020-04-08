Global  

Marco Reus urges Jadon Sancho to snub Manchester United and develop game for ‘one or two years more’ at Borussia Dortmund

talkSPORT Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Marco Reus has urged Jadon Sancho to snub Manchester United and develop his game at Borussia Dortmund for ‘a year or two more’ before seeking a transfer away. Speculation has been rife about the future of the England star in recent months, with the Red Devils frontrunners to seal a big-money move for him in […]
