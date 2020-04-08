Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Racing: Chris Waller finds top replacement for New Zealand mare Verry Elleegant in Sydney's super race

Racing: Chris Waller finds top replacement for New Zealand mare Verry Elleegant in Sydney's super race

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Racing: Chris Waller finds top replacement for New Zealand mare Verry Elleegant in Sydney's super raceTrainer Chris Waller has called top jockey Nash Rawiller off the bench to replace James McDonald aboard classy four-year-old Verry Elleegant in Saturday's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) at Randwick.The New Zealand-bred daughter...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Leitch fears Japan failing to build on World Cup heroics

Leitch fears Japan failing to build on World Cup heroics 04:12

 Japan's fairytale run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals was a highlight of last year's tournament but with the afterglow all but gone and a coronavirus pandemic forcing the world of sports to a standstill, captain Michael Leitch fears not enough is being done to secure the Brave Blossoms a place...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Brother Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Brother Of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Diagnosed With COVID-19

New York State's coronavirus cases now top 75,000, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:03Published
#9 Drip Bayless pulls up in South Beach bumping Lil Wayne's new album! | Top 10 Moments of the Year [Video]

#9 Drip Bayless pulls up in South Beach bumping Lil Wayne's new album! | Top 10 Moments of the Year

#9 of the Top 10 moments of the Year - Skip aka Drip Bayless pulls up in South Beach bumping Lil Wayne's new album!

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Verry Elleegant poised to take Queen Winx's crown in battle royale

It takes a good mare to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and trainer Chris Waller believes Verry Elleegant is just that.
Sydney Morning Herald

Racing: Judder bars won't stop Te Akau Shark scaring the Aussies at The Championships

Racing: Judder bars won't stop Te Akau Shark scaring the Aussies at The ChampionshipsTe Akau Shark fans need not be concerned by the two judder bars he has struck on the road to his A$2 million super race in Sydney on Saturday.Because trainer...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.