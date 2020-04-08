Racing: Chris Waller finds top replacement for New Zealand mare Verry Elleegant in Sydney's super race

It takes a good mare to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and trainer Chris Waller believes Verry Elleegant is just that.

Racing: Judder bars won't stop Te Akau Shark scaring the Aussies at The Championships Te Akau Shark fans need not be concerned by the two judder bars he has struck on the road to his A$2 million super race in Sydney on Saturday.Because trainer...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago



