Lafrenière tops list of NHL draft-eligible prospects Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Alexis Lafrenière holds the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-eligible prospects Alexis Lafrenière holds the top spot in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final ranking of draft-eligible prospects 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this