Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater reunite: WWE’s The Bump, April 8, 2020

Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater reunite: WWE’s The Bump, April 8, 2020

FOX Sports Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater reunite: WWE’s The Bump, April 8, 2020Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater reunite: WWE’s The Bump, April 8, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foles_wentzgirl

🎶Tina🎶 RT @DavidAusbun2: Jinder Mahal: Hired, jobber, released, returned, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre: Hired, jobber, released, returned, WWE Cham… 11 seconds ago

wetappedout

W͟r͟e͟s͟t͟l͟i͟n͟ ͟g⚠︎︎♡︎ RT @CelticRiptide: Jinder left Returned and won the WWE title Drew McIntyre left Returned and won the WWE title It's your turn now Heath S… 13 seconds ago

mericandiesel1

Redneck Simpleman RT @TBroomey: Jinder Mahal got released and became WWE Champion Drew McIntyre got released and became WWE Champion Heath Slater just go… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.