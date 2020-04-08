Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million

Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The historic 1922 bat New York Yankees Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig wanted copied after signing his first endorsement contract fetches $1.025 million.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

new_3

Nathan Worthington Lou Gehrig bat, which dates to 1922, sells for more than $1 million https://t.co/7yNl2HHCa7 via @usatoday 1 hour ago

caetuscap

CÆTUS *Gehrig's bat sells for more than $1M (National Post) A bat used by New York #Yankees great Lou Gehrig has sold fo… https://t.co/tTlGn7K5Ow 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.