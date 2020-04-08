Marcos Alonso names the one player he would bring back to Chelsea FC

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Marcos Alonso has admitted that he would love to see Diego Costa back at Chelsea FC. The Spain international ended up leaving Stamford Bridge in strange circumstances back in 2017 when Antonio Conte was in charge of the west London club. Despite having scored 20 goals to help Chelsea FC win the Premier League title, […]



