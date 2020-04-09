NFL Draft also will serve as fundraiser for six charities battling spread of COVID-19 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The league announcedÂ Wednesday that the effort will be called Draft-A-Thon and allÂ funds will go directly to charities.Â 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this