Ex-slugger Josh Hamilton indicted on felony charge of injuring daughter, 14 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. 👓 View full article

