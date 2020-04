Rugby league: Australia's Channel 9's nuclear response to NRL CEO Todd Greenberg Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Channel 9 has threatened to walk away from the NRL over a stunning falling out over the league's plans to push ahead with a shortened 2020 season.A Nine News report claims the long-term rugby league broadcaster is calling for heads... Channel 9 has threatened to walk away from the NRL over a stunning falling out over the league's plans to push ahead with a shortened 2020 season.A Nine News report claims the long-term rugby league broadcaster is calling for heads... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 14 hours ago GP Daily: Get back on track 22:38 Former Super League star Luke Dorn joined us to discuss life in Australia with the Coronavirus and how Rugby League is attempting to get back on track You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike Mutnansky RT @WEEI: AUDIO: Mut at Night - Can leagues like the NBA and NHL bring players to play on a secluded island which could happen with the Aus… 5 days ago WEEI AUDIO: Mut at Night - Can leagues like the NBA and NHL bring players to play on a secluded island which could happe… https://t.co/FwFVUYm209 5 days ago