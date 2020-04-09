Ben Stokes ends Virat Kohli's 3-year reign as Wisden Leading Cricketer of the Year

Swashbuckling England all-rounder, Ben Stokes has ended India skipper Virat Kohli's three-year run as Wisden's leading cricketer of the year after being named for the honour on the back of his stellar show in 2019. The 2020 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack also coronated Ellyse Perry as leading women's cricketer of the year



