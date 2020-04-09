Global  

Ben Stokes ends Virat Kohli's 3-year reign as Wisden Leading Cricketer of the Year

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Ben Stokes ends Virat Kohli's 3-year reign as Wisden Leading Cricketer of the YearSwashbuckling England all-rounder, Ben Stokes has ended India skipper Virat Kohli's three-year run as Wisden's leading cricketer of the year after being named for the honour on the back of his stellar show in 2019. The 2020 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack also coronated Ellyse Perry as leading women's cricketer of the year as the...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare

Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace's home training dare 03:15

 Tennis great Roger Federer posted a video on Twitter and followed up with a challenge for cricketer Virat Kohli. Federer posted a 'solo drill' as part of his home training routine. It involved bouncing a ball off a wall with a racquet. He challenged a host of celebrities and sportspersons to share...

