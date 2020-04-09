Global  

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho sorry for breaching distancing rules

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has accepted he was in the wrong for holding a one-on-one training session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a public park in London. Mourinho was pictured on social media flaunting government rules by meeting up with the midfielder Tuesday, even though they kept to social distancing guidelines....
