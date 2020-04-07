Covid-19 live: Times like these bring friends closer, PM Modi tells Trump
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.5 million mark as the global death toll topped 88,000. India has entered the third week of its 21-day lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,734, while the death toll is now 166, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Stay with TOI for live updates
AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THE THANK YOU NOTE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING THAT INDIA WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO HELP HUMANITY’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. PM MODI TOOK TO TWITTER TO WRITE, FULLY AGREE WITH YOU PRESIDENT...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trump's thank you note. PM Modi tweeted that times like these bring friends closer and committed to fighting the COVID-19 crisis together..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
A self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France to raise money for Big Issue vendors during the coronavirus lockdown - in his one-bedroom flat.Jacob Hill-Gowing, 28, aims to complete..
Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •DNA •IndiaTimes