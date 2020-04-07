Covid-19 live: Times like these bring friends closer, PM Modi tells Trump

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.5 million mark as the global death toll topped 88,000. India has entered the third week of its 21-day lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,734, while the death toll is now 166, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Stay with TOI for live updates 👓 View full article

