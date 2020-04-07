Covid-19 live: Times like these bring friends closer, PM Modi tells Trump

Global  

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.5 million mark as the global death toll topped 88,000. India has entered the third week of its 21-day lockdown. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,734, while the death toll is now 166, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Stay with TOI for live updates
News video: PM Modi responds to Trump's thank you note on Hydroxychloroquine, says will win together | Oneindia

PM Modi responds to Trump's thank you note on Hydroxychloroquine, says will win together | Oneindia 01:34

 AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI HAS ACKNOWLEDGED THE THANK YOU NOTE OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING THAT INDIA WILL DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO HELP HUMANITY’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. PM MODI TOOK TO TWITTER TO WRITE, FULLY AGREE WITH YOU PRESIDENT...

'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message [Video]

'Times like these..': PM Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to US President Donald Trump's thank you note. PM Modi tweeted that times like these bring friends closer and committed to fighting the COVID-19 crisis together..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat [Video]

Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat

A self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France to raise money for Big Issue vendors during the coronavirus lockdown - in his one-bedroom flat.Jacob Hill-Gowing, 28, aims to complete..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi responds to Donald Trump's thank you for hydroxychloroquine export

Replying to President Donald Trump's appreciation after India allowed the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, Prime Minister...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

