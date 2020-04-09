Global  

COVID-19: Leander Paes comes up with 'Frying Pan' challenge amid lockdown

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes has come up with a new 'Frying Pan' challenge, urging fans to take up the same as they spend time at their homes during the ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Swiss Maestro Roger Federer had posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball...
