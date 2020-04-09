Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Inside UFC 249 ‘private island’ as Dana White enforces rules to keep card alive

Inside UFC 249 ‘private island’ as Dana White enforces rules to keep card alive

Daily Star Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Inside UFC 249 ‘private island’ as Dana White enforces rules to keep card aliveUFC 249 is still set to take place on April 18 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Dana White set to host the event on a ‘private island’
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island'

Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' 01:16

 Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' The UFC president is a "day or two away" from securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports. Dana White, via TMZ Sports Dana White, via TMZ Sports Dana White, via TMZ Sports White refused to reveal the location of the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Inside UFC 249 ‘private island’ as Dana White enforces rules to keep card alive: https://t.co/MmkfIIXu2t‘private-island’-as-Dana-White.htm 48 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Inside UFC 249 ‘private island’ as Dana White enforces list of rules to keep fight night alive… https://t.co/ETBaSmOWyF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.