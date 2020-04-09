Kapil replies to Akhtar: India doesn't need money Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtar's idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "India doesn't need the money" and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match. Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a closed-door series to jointly raise funds to fight the deadly virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Varun Vijay RT @toisports: .@therealkapildev replies to @shoaib100mph: India doesn't need money READ: https://t.co/i9exeLMRDQ #KapilDev #ShoaibAkht… 13 minutes ago Soma Kapil Dev replies to Shoaib Akhtar: India doesn't need money | Cricket News - Times of India… https://t.co/wvJ8emFSPN 13 minutes ago Rishi Kapil dev the only allrounder India had , whose fielding was also good and his throw from boundary was so fast that… https://t.co/a7CgnQrDNL 46 minutes ago Vijay Suryavanshi Kapil Dev replies to Shoaib Akhtar: India doesn't need money | Cricket News - Times of India https://t.co/BAgbuHuPlP 46 minutes ago Suhas RT @LachhmandassB: Pakistan is no more a trustworthy country. It would not stop training, arming and pushing ultras intoIndian territory. I… 1 hour ago Samuel Shine Soans @shruthihm1 I think we have a new find to run the finances for our nation. Kapil should takeover from @nsitharaman https://t.co/Nd8W9nxPIe 2 hours ago vrundashankara Kapil Dev replies to Shoaib Akhtar: India doesn't need money https://t.co/gNNHMZ3aOP via @timesofindia 2 hours ago Lachhmandass Bhatia Pakistan is no more a trustworthy country. It would not stop training, arming and pushing ultras intoIndian territo… https://t.co/7zxV7JFsDT 2 hours ago