Kapil replies to Akhtar: India doesn't need money

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtar's idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "India doesn't need the money" and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match. Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a closed-door series to jointly raise funds to fight the deadly virus.
