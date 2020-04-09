Global  

Sir Alex Ferguson lauds NHS as Manchester United announce further measures to aid fight against coronavirus

The legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has lauded the NHS for their ‘magnificent’ response to the coronavirus pandemic and also praised the Red Devils for the work they have done to support the service during this crisis. The Old Trafford club on Thursday announced further measures to support the healthcare system during the […]
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Boris Johnson spends second night in the intensive care unit

Boris Johnson spends second night in the intensive care unit 01:35

 LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending his second night in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas' Hospital in London after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The BBC reports Johnson was presenting symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 27. Later that day he...

