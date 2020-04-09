Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman’s AP diary: Is baseball that important?

Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman’s AP diary: Is baseball that important?

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ryan Zimmerman is a two-time All-Star infielder who has played 15 years in the majors, all with the Washington Nationals. He holds most of the team’s career hitting records, and his two homers and seven RBIs last postseason helped the Nationals win their first World Series. With baseball on hold because of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

finneyeric

Eric Finney 🇺🇸 🌺🏄🤙🇦🇺 RT @AP_Sports: "Everyone says this is what it’s like when you retire from the game: You have all this time, you have the spring and summer,… 5 days ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports "Everyone says this is what it’s like when you retire from the game: You have all this time, you have the spring an… https://t.co/kiYjB9mMaK 5 days ago

WTOP

WTOP In the first installment of Ryan Zimmerman's thoughts while waiting for the 2020 MLB season to begin, Zimm shares h… https://t.co/9YQUCISyiz 6 days ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports "Everyone says this is what it’s like when you retire from the game: You have all this time, you have the spring an… https://t.co/wBUwPzvCsP 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.