One News Page > Sports News > Oilers' forward Colby Cave remains in coma after suffering brain bleed

Oilers' forward Colby Cave remains in coma after suffering brain bleed

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave remains in a medically-induced coma at a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. The Oilers, through Cave's family, provided an update on Cave's status Thursday on their Twitter account.
Tweets about this

Sabre19Chris

CC RT @JShannonhl: Colby Cave...The Oilers' Forward... who had been placed in a medically-induced coma and admitted to the critical care unit… 15 seconds ago

GoogleMapes

James Maples RT @NHL: Today we mourn the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward, Colby Cave. More: https://t.co/zfzRpkPP0g https://t.co/1Y2nEalwnz 2 minutes ago

TweetsbyHanya

Anna Worobetz RT @CBCNL: Oilers forward Colby Cave dies after suffering brain bleed https://t.co/3aO6PLmJMt https://t.co/cDUYXWybDr 2 minutes ago

EveryBrokenWave

Matthew (Matkin) "Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at the age of 25" https://t.co/r0tjr59e3w 2 minutes ago

jules__santana

Julee Pfeiffer RT @Devin_Heroux: Oilers forward Colby Cave dies after suffering brain bleed. Just 25 years old. From Battleford, Sask., He had been in a… 3 minutes ago

SimonLau67

Simon Lau RT @CP24: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies of brain bleed in Toronto hospital https://t.co/RzZuzzEL0O https://t.co/Hqre4FFQR1 3 minutes ago

HendersonJusden

Jusden Henderson RT @BleacherReport: Oilers forward Colby Cave has died at 25, his family announces. He had been in a medically induced coma after sufferin… 3 minutes ago

CharlieFThomps2

Charlie F Thompson RT @PR_NHL: The NHL mourns the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward Colby Cave. https://t.co/oJH0WO7lBq https://t.co/Pbq6wV67Ep 7 minutes ago

