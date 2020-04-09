COVID-19 | Delhi govt. to carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations

People to be quarantined, essentials to be delivered at home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this उम्मत 🌻🌼☘️ @sonamakapoor @ashokepandit yes it's true #TabhleegiJamaat has made a great mistake however here is IE article for… https://t.co/6og50YF7Im 3 days ago Kamal Tiwari CYSS RT @JournoAshutosh: LNJP hospital im delhi which is dedicated to treat Corona is now equiped to carry out Covid 19 tests. Delhi govt says t… 4 days ago