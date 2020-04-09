NBA says players to get full paychecks April 15

Thursday, 9 April 2020 () In a memo to teams that was obtained by ESPN, the NBA says players will receive their full paychecks on April 15, but it's unclear if their next paychecks, on May 1, will be affected.
