West Ham could sign Hirving Lozano from Napoli in Felipe Anderson swap transfer Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Napoli have registered an interest in signing West Ham star Felipe Anderson but the Premier League outfit are prepared to slap a huge transfer fee on to ward them off Napoli have registered an interest in signing West Ham star Felipe Anderson but the Premier League outfit are prepared to slap a huge transfer fee on to ward them off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this tukang sate aci RT @whufc_news: Napoli want to sign West Ham ace Felipe Anderson, and they could be prepared to offer Hirving Lozano in a straight swap for… 1 week ago