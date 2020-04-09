Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > West Ham could sign Hirving Lozano from Napoli in Felipe Anderson swap transfer

West Ham could sign Hirving Lozano from Napoli in Felipe Anderson swap transfer

Daily Star Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
West Ham could sign Hirving Lozano from Napoli in Felipe Anderson swap transferNapoli have registered an interest in signing West Ham star Felipe Anderson but the Premier League outfit are prepared to slap a huge transfer fee on to ward them off
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ardiramadhannn

tukang sate aci RT @whufc_news: Napoli want to sign West Ham ace Felipe Anderson, and they could be prepared to offer Hirving Lozano in a straight swap for… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.