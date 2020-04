Tom Brady has finally revealed his true self now that he's no longer a Patriot Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

His Howard Stern interview pulled back the curtain and showed just how much Brady was toeing the company line in New England. Welcome to the new Tom Brady. His Howard Stern interview pulled back the curtain and showed just how much Brady was toeing the company line in New England. Welcome to the new Tom Brady. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago Tom Brady Says He Has No Resentment Toward Bill Belichick 01:42 Tom Brady Says He Has No Resentment Toward Bill Belichick Tom Brady appeared on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show' for a lengthy interview on Wednesday morning. Stern asked the quarterback about his success being tied to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Tom Brady, via 'The Howard Stern... You Might Like

Tweets about this Ron Bohning Tom Brady has finally revealed his true self now that he's no longer a Patriot https://t.co/F3bgYr20fq #nfl https://t.co/jNgcO6qhiz 26 minutes ago