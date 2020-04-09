Mom rides 1,400km on scooty to get son home

A school teacher rode 1,400km on her two-wheeler to bring her son back home. Razia Begum, a teacher in Bodhan, Nizamabad, undertook the arduous journey as her son was stuck in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore town.

