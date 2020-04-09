Global  

Houston Texans to land WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans to land WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Los Angeles Rams

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Rams are parting with another big name as they send WR Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, who traded away DeAndre Hopkins last month
