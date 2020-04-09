Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bankruptcy plea in UK: Relief for Vijay Mallya

Bankruptcy plea in UK: Relief for Vijay Mallya

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Indebted businessman Vijay Mallya has avoided being made bankrupt in the London high court after a judge adjourned the bankruptcy petition the Indian banks brought against him, slamming it as "by any measure extraordinary". Chief Insolvency and Companies Court judge Briggs adjourned the petition for "at least six months", saying Mallya should be given time to pay the debts in full.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.