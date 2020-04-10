Voting open for Walsall season awards

Voting is now open for the Walsall Supporters' Trust's player and young player of the season awards.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Express & Star Voting is open! #saddlers https://t.co/tA1Zax730Z 10 hours ago Liam Keen Voting is now open for @walsallfctrust player and young player of the season awards #saddlers https://t.co/aRY9U5RTze 11 hours ago Grant Williams ⁦@LiamKeen_Star⁩ just tried and it said the poll was closed... 😢 https://t.co/CV334MO04G 12 hours ago steve davies @WFCOfficial fans don't forget voting for our Supporters Player of the season and Young Player starts at 10am tomor… https://t.co/moOti2dvSP 1 day ago