Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Voting open for Walsall season awards

Voting open for Walsall season awards

Express and Star Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Voting is now open for the Walsall Supporters' Trust's player and young player of the season awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExpressandStar

Express & Star Voting is open! #saddlers https://t.co/tA1Zax730Z 10 hours ago

LiamKeen_Star

Liam Keen Voting is now open for @walsallfctrust player and young player of the season awards #saddlers https://t.co/aRY9U5RTze 11 hours ago

GWilliamsLLM

Grant Williams ⁦@LiamKeen_Star⁩ just tried and it said the poll was closed... 😢 https://t.co/CV334MO04G 12 hours ago

newhallsaddler

steve davies @WFCOfficial fans don't forget voting for our Supporters Player of the season and Young Player starts at 10am tomor… https://t.co/moOti2dvSP 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.