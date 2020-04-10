Jamie Carragher tips 29-year-old Liverpool FC star to win player of the year Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson to win the PFA player of the year award. The 29-year-old has been one of Liverpool FC’s standout players this season as the Reds swept aside their rivals in the Premier League title race. Henderson has scored three goals and has made five assists in 27 […]



The post Jamie Carragher tips 29-year-old Liverpool FC star to win player of the year appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

