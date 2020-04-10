Global  

Lockdown has changed the very idea of the leisurely weekend

Hindu Friday, 10 April 2020
Work hours seep into leisure, and housework intrudes into the work-from-home hours. When every day feels the same, what is the difference between Sunday and Monday?
