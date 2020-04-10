Global  

UFC 249 cancelled, Dana White reveals as ESPN and Disney bosses tell him to scrap Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson fight

talkSPORT Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Despite the best efforts of Dana White, UFC 249 will not go ahead. The promotion’s president had been determined in his efforts to stage the event, but says his hand was forced. “Today, we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level at ESPN … and the […]
News video: UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White 01:40

 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

