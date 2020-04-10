Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AP Was There: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comeback

AP Was There: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comeback

FOX Sports Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
AP Was There: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comebackA panel of 15 golf writers voted on what they considered the five best Masters in history
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Team Tiger Roundtable [Video]

Team Tiger Roundtable

Tiger Woods’ inner circle shares the stories behind his comeback victory at the 2019 Masters.

Credit: Golf Digest     Duration: 24:48Published
Catching Up With Tiger [Video]

Catching Up With Tiger

Henni Zuel talks to Tiger Woods about adjusting to life at home and the 2019 Masters.

Credit: Golf Digest     Duration: 19:30Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.