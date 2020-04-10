Global  

UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN and Disney force Dana White into U-turn after phone calls 'from highest level'

Independent Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Broadcaster's ESPN and UFC owner's Disney pressured the promotion's president into an embarrassing climbdown after his persistent stand over UFC 249 failed to pay off
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White 01:40

 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

toddyinboston

Joseph Burke RT @Independent: UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN and Disney force Dana White into U-turn https://t.co/lXcP535j0V 12 seconds ago

Independent

The Independent UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN and Disney force Dana White into U-turn https://t.co/lXcP535j0V 2 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion’s plans https://t.co/23Y7nbnO6G 9 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: Coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion’s plans https://t.co/T6YCTzIhXU 10 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports Coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion’s plans https://t.co/T6YCTzIhXU 10 minutes ago

GulfNewsSport

Gulf News Sport #UFC249 cancelled after #ESPN, #Disney halt plans @danawhite @gulf_news @ufc https://t.co/cP5dlqQ34x 15 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport RT @JackdeMenezes: UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN and Disney force Dana White into embarrassing U-turn following 'calls from the highest leve… 18 minutes ago

JackdeMenezes

Jack de Menezes UFC 249 cancelled after ESPN and Disney force Dana White into embarrassing U-turn following 'calls from the highest… https://t.co/pFrgPlraE7 18 minutes ago

