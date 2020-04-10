Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Floyd Mayweather announces he’s becoming a trainer, shares video taking nephew on pads

Floyd Mayweather announces he’s becoming a trainer, shares video taking nephew on pads

talkSPORT Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather has announced that he is now going to become a boxing trainer. The retired ex-fighter ended his career in 2017 by going 50-0 with a knockout of Conor McGregor. There have been many rumours suggesting Mayweather would make another return to the ring in 2020. But it was reported last month that his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller Floyd Mayweather announces he’s becoming a trainer, shares video taking nephew on pads https://t.co/1HkpdjpYoZ #boxing 54 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Floyd Mayweather announces he’s becoming a trainer, shares video taking nephew on pads https://t.co/41IeEf95i8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.