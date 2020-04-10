Revealed: The incredible story of Aston Villa and Fernando Torres Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa transfer news - The untold story of Aston Villa's interest in a scrawny 15-year-old who'd go by the name Fernando Torres, but Villa couldn't get an agreement done to sign the striker. Aston Villa transfer news - The untold story of Aston Villa's interest in a scrawny 15-year-old who'd go by the name Fernando Torres, but Villa couldn't get an agreement done to sign the striker. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this