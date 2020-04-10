Global  

Floyd Mayweather: 'I will be one of the world's best trainers'

BBC Sport Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather says he will be "one of the best trainers in the world" and take after his uncle Roger, who died in March, aged 58.
