On this day in sport: Tiger Woods wins Masters number four, Wade ends NBA career
Friday, 10 April 2020 () An incredible chip shot on the 16th green at Augusta helped Tiger Woods to secure a memorable Masters triumph on April 10, 2005. Woods earned his fourth Masters title in dramatic fashion on this day 15 years ago, while it is also a date in the sporting calendar that has produced some significant recent drama. […]
