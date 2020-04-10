Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

An incredible chip shot on the 16th green at Augusta helped Tiger Woods to secure a memorable Masters triumph on April 10, 2005. Woods earned his fourth Masters title in dramatic fashion on this day 15 years ago, while it is also a date in the sporting calendar that has produced some significant recent drama. […]



The post On this day in sport: Tiger Woods wins Masters number four, Wade ends NBA career appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

