On this day in sport: Tiger Woods wins Masters number four, Wade ends NBA career

Friday, 10 April 2020
An incredible chip shot on the 16th green at Augusta helped Tiger Woods to secure a memorable Masters triumph on April 10, 2005. Woods earned his fourth Masters title in dramatic fashion on this day 15 years ago, while it is also a date in the sporting calendar that has produced some significant recent drama. […]

The post On this day in sport: Tiger Woods wins Masters number four, Wade ends NBA career appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Tiger Woods hosts Masters Champions dinner from home

Tiger Woods hosts Masters Champions dinner from home 00:23

 Tiger Woods hosts Masters Champions dinner from home. Brad Galli has more.

Tiger Woods' Masters win remains mother of all comebacks one year on

Tiger Woods' Masters win remains mother of all comebacks one year onTiger Woods produced arguably the greatest ever sporting comeback last year by winning The Masters
Daily Star

No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacket

Tiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the world's top golfers over the next four days, instead he will...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependentFOX SportsThe Age

