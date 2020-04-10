Doping: Russian ban could harm Olympic movement during coronavirus crisis - minister Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday officials should not rule against the country in its appeal to overturn a doping ban because it would undermine the Olympic movement as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

